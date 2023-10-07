CHEAT SHEET
‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Announces Split From Long-Term Boyfriend
This Is Us star Chrissy Metz and her boyfriend of almost four years, Bradley Collins, have revealed they have broken up. “After three and a half years together, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship amicably,” she wrote in a joint Instagram post with Collins. “While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both. We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other's lives forever.” The pair released a children’s book together in February called, When I Talk to God, I Talk About You. The pair began dating after meeting on the dating app Bumble.