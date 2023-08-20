‘This Is Us’ Star Ron Cephas Jones Dies at 66
R.I.P.
Ron Cephas Jones, known for his role as William Hill on “This Is Us,” has died at age 66, his rep confirmed. The Emmy-winning actor died due to a “long-standing pulmonary issue,” his rep said in a statement late Saturday. “Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” the statement said. While Jones took home two Emmy Awards for his work on “This Is Us,” he also appeared in a slew of other popular TV shows, including “Law and Order: Organized Crime” and “Better Things,” among others. In late 2021, he revealed to The New York Times that he’d received a double lung transplant and had been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.