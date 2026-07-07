This Is What Trump’s Crazed Posts Are Really About: Political Guru

President Donald Trump’s obsession with spamming on social media is indicative of his fractured mental state, argues David Rothkopf.

Appearing on The Daily Beast Podcast, the political expert explained that the 80-year-old president’s frequent posting sprees about his accomplishments are his way of affirming himself in the face of his insecurities.

Photo Illustration by The Daily /Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuter

“Trump put out 67 posts on Truth Social—and we’ll go through some of them—but what, perhaps, is the most interesting is a list of all the things that he’s done that he thinks are, I guess, going to get him reelected,“ host Joanna Coles told Rothkopf.

On Sunday, following the July Fourth festivities at his struggling state fair, Trump posted more than 100 times during the day, encompassing everything from random photos of his family members to attacks on a federal judge.

Trump's Great American State Fair was a letdown thanks to a slew of embarrassing setbacks. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Among his onslaught of posts was a list of 75 “accomplishments,” which he kicked off with a mention of his failed war on Iran.

“The first one he started with was ‘Launched Operation Epic Fury, destroying Iran’s Navy’—the very thing that he said he wasn’t going to do, which is get involved in stupid stuff abroad,” Coles continued. “And then he goes, you know, ‘Secured the border, it’s down 99.999 percent, more than 3 million illegal aliens have left the United States under my leadership.’”

Trump posted a bulleted list of his "accomplishments" in office during his Truth Social spree on Sunday. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“That’s such bulls--t,” Rothkopf interjected.

Other “accomplishments” the president listed in his post, which were all written in the first person, involved his tariffs that were declared unlawful and his designation of fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.

“There’s too many to read, but what’s sort of fascinating is what he thinks is important and how he prioritized them, and he prioritizes it with Iran,” Coles added.

“I mean, that’s one way to look at it,” the political guru replied. “To me, this is just neurotic.”

“This is Trump sitting there going, ‘No, I’m a good president, I’m doing all these good things. Here’s a list of the good things in case you don’t remember them,’” Rothkopf said. “But almost every single one of them is based on a lie or a misinterpretation of the facts.”

“This is the thing that is so striking,” he explained, “is that Trump thinks he is reaffirming, but he is actually undermining, because the facts don’t add up for him. And that is what is keeping him awake in the middle of the night, and is why he is sending these 67 things.”

Reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle shared a frequently recycled statement with the Daily Beast: “David Rothkopf is a far-left loser who clearly suffers from a severe and debilitating disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

The Daily Beast has extensively chronicled the president’s frequent Truth Social rampages, including his record-breaking month of May in which he posted an average of 27 posts per day.

“One thing I love—I’ve got to say—I love working with the Daily Beast. I love working with you," Rothkopf told Coles. “And one of the reasons is that the Daily Beast alone, among all the media outlets that I know in the whole world, is incapable of outrage overload. Every single thing that happens that is outrageous, you stay outraged.”

“But The New York Times is bored with it. I mean, can you imagine The New York Times saying. ‘Oh, there were 67 Truth Social posts?’” he added. “No. They don’t. Because this is boring. This is beneath them. But this man is going nuts, in real time, online, in front of everyone.”

“To the rest of the world, you’ve got to say: Oh my god. This guy is the president of the United States, and he’s pumping out these crazy memes, and they’re all about racism and hate and his personal vendetta against a former president.” Rothkopf said. “It’s a sign of mental illness, right?”