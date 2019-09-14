CHEAT SHEET
CHARGE UP
Take Your Wall Outlet With You Anywhere When You Get Renogy’s Portable Power Bank
After moving over Labor Day weekend into a much smaller apartment in Manhattan, my partner and I had to find ways to save space. And one of those ways involved building shelves and a pegboard. With the grace of a wired drill a friend lent us, we were at a loss with how to power it since boxes covered all the outlets and all our extensions were in said boxes. Thankfully, I had a sample unit of the Renogy AC Output Portable Power Bank, and it truly saved the day. Slightly larger than a can and similarly lightweight, Renogy’s portable charger is a must-have if only for its one-size-fits-all application: It sports a USB-C, USB-A, and AC 110V. That means it can attach to virtually anything and charge it. In our case, that meant turning a wired drill wireless (sort of) without losing an ounce of strength. Its soft black matte body lets it fit into any situation and its power bank can hold enough to charge up your laptop, phone, and headphones at the same time. Even though it’s relatively new, the charger’s garnered a 4.2-star average rating from dozens of reviewers. If you’ve been considering a portable charger than you can take anywhere to charge anything, this is one great option. | Get it on Amazon >
