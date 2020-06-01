You Probably Have to Vacuum More Now That You’re Home. Get a Robovac Instead.
I never realized how quickly dirty and dust pile up until I started working from home. It feels like there’s a place that needs to be vacuumed every single day. Instead of breaking out my Dyson and scaring my dog while I vacuum in the middle of the day, I use my robovac. Having a vacuum that does all the work for me is a godsend, especially when doing chores feels so much harder these days. If you’re in the same boat, there’s a deal on an iRobot Roomba you won’t want to miss.
The iRobot Roomba 891 is extremely high-tech and comes with with Alexa compatibility, an easy-to-use app, and a three-stage cleaning system that helps lift and loosen dirt while it sucks it up. It has multiple brushes to get hard to reach spaces in your home. It’ll run for 90 minutes before needing to dock and charge (which it does on its own) and it works just as well on carpet as it does on hardwood floors. It’s down to $300 today only on Amazon, so tackle your cleaning easily while you can.
iRobot Roomba 891
