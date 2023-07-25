Erie Mayor Wants Cash Up Front for Trump Rally After Being Stiffed Last Time
FOOL ME ONCE...
Ahead of Donald Trump’s rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday, the city’s mayor wants the former president to pay in advance. That’s because Mayor Joe Schember says the city still hasn’t received the $35,129 Trump owes from his 2018 rally at the Erie Insurance Arena. “I think we have to try, and I feel like my team feels the same way,” Schember told GoErie. “We’re going to see whether we can get some payment from them in advance this time. It’s important to do this because we’re talking about taxpayer money being used to help make his visit more safe.” The outlet reported that nearly all of the costs that weren’t paid related to overtime pay for city workers assigned to the event, including police officers. The upcoming rally Saturday is scheduled to take place in the same venue. “Trump has been able to bring in millions of dollars for his campaign. He should be able to easily pay these costs to cities,” Schember said.