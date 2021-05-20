This Time, the Royals Are Ready for Prince Harry to Reveal More Secrets to Oprah

This Friday, Harry and Oprah’s new multipart documentary on mental health will screen on Apple’s streaming service (to the mild irritation, one imagines, of Apple’s rivals Netflix, who are said to have given Harry and Meghan a cool $100m deal.)

The Me You Can’t See, while pitched as a documentary about mental health in general, will most likely be of widest interest to the public for the specifics of Harry’s own story, and the manner of his public rehearsal of it.

Will Harry weep? Will he blame his father for failing to protect him in the wake of his mother’s death? Will he talk in more detail about the exact nature of the therapy he has received?