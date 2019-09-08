CHEAT SHEET
GROWING INSIDE
Your Home Deserves Fresh Herbs. You Deserve an Easy Home Garden. This One on Amazon Is Top-Rated and on Sale.
Of the many reasons to consider adding some indoor plants to your home is how easy they’ll be to maintain. And in that sense, Amazon’s sale on the AeroGarden Harvest is your $95-ticket to years’ worth of low-lift effort and high-yield herbs and vegetables, no matter the weather. You’re getting 36% off a top-rated home garden system that will let you grow up to six plants at a time, each to the height of a foot or so. More than 200 reviewers left the Harvest a 4.2-star average rating but also Scouted editor Jillian Lucas was recently gifted one and considers it “easy-to-use.” On top of that, Jillian mentioned it’s “very quiet,” which is actually important about any tech you bring into your home and which will be operating for long periods of time. And Aerogarden makes everything extra easy for you with a season’s worth of herbs to grow in your new home garden: Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, Mint, and Miracle Gro Plant Food. For the planter who’s got cooler weather on the horizon, this deal isn’t one you want to see wither away. | Get it on Amazon >
MORE FROM SCOUTED:
- The Best Menswear Options In Nordstrom’s Huge Summer Sale
- 3 Reasons You’ll Want to Get Amazon’s All-New Fire TV Cube
- One of the Best Multitools of 2019 Is Top-Rated on Amazon
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.