This TSA-Approved Travel Lock Opens Your Luggage With An App On Your Phone
If you've ever lost something while traveling, you know the importance of keeping your luggage secure. The AirBolt Smart Travel Lock, a 2017 Good Design Award Winner, is a reliable TSA-approved lock that uses crowdsourced location tracking to help you find your luggage in any busy airport. It can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth, which means you can lock and unlock it by just using the app instead of having to keep track of a key. (There's also an individual backup button access code in case anything happens to your phone.) And this lock isn't just for traveling — you can also use it to lock up a bike or other valuables. Normally, you'd have to pay $79.95 for an AirBolt Smart Travel Lock, but they're on sale for $54.99 in the Daily Beast Shop today – a 31% savings.
