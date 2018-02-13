This Vintage Looking Speaker Actually Delivers Great Audio
Kickstarter Gold
The best music doesn't just sound amazing — it can bring back memories that make you relive some of your fondest moments. The Lofree Poison is the embodiment of that in a wireless speaker, combining vintage aesthetics with contemporary audio technology.
This classic looking speaker looks just like it belonged in your grandparents' kitchen when they used to play oldies before you watched cartoons on the weekend. But don't count it out regarding sound quality: it pumps out powerful, full-bodied bass and still manages to catch all the more nuanced mids and trebles that makes a song special. And that sound will fill any space, thanks to two 20-watt amplifiers (two pieces of 10-watt amplifiers) processing audio output. If you don’t want to stream your music, the Poison also allows you to connect via aux cable — or even use a physical rotating dial to tune in to your favorite radio station.
The Poison has been quite the hit: in September of last year, it exceeded its crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter by 14357%. Find out why for $79.99 — 32% off its usual $119 price tag.
