The Kate Spade Surprise Sale Has a One-Day Deal on This Versatile Tote Bag

The Kate Spade Surprise Sale is always full of, well, surprises. And this one may take the cake. Today only, the Laurel Way Reese satchel is down to $89, a whopping 75% off its original price of $359.

This satchel is an all-in-one bag that will be your go-to for the office, weekends, and everything in between. Hold it by the top handles or sling the adjustable strap over your shoulder for a hands-free carry. Choose from five different colors that range from the neutral black to a bold green called Sapling. The center compartment has a full-zip closure with an interior slip pocket. Two more compartments have magnetic snap closures and are perfect for a tablet. What more could you ask for a bag that will last you season after season? | Get it at Kate Spade >

