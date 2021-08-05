NJ Man Allegedly Attacked, Berated Black Conductor Who Asked Him to Wear a Mask
‘IMMEDIATE CONFRONTATION’
A passenger on a New Jersey train was arrested and jailed this week for going on a racist rant against a Black train conductor who asked him to put on a mask. Thomas Vitulano, 30, is charged with aggravated assault on a transit supervisor, interfering with public transportation, and disorderly conduct. After Vitulano hurled verbal abuse at the NJ Transit conductor, he allegedly attacked him, too. A passenger, Kore James, recorded the altercation and posted it to YouTube. James said, “He said, ‘Sir, can you please put on your mask?’ It was almost an immediate confrontation.” Video showed Vitulano calling the conductor the n-word, homophobic epithets, and other slurs. James intervened when the man moved to fight and helped the conductor restrain him.