    Those Close to Taylor Swift Are Furious Over Bizarre NYT Op-Ed on Her Sexuality

    WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Taylor Swift

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    Associates of Taylor Swift tore into a New York Times opinion piece published over the weekend which openly seemed to suggest that the pop superstar is a closeted queer person. One person close to Swift told CNN of the bizarre piece: “because of her massive success, in this moment there is a Taylor-shaped hole in people’s ethics.” They added, “There seems to be no boundary some journalists won’t cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate it is - all under the protective veil of an ‘opinion piece.’” Swift has in the past denied being a part of the LGBTQ+ community—despite her very public allyship.

