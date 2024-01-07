Read it at CNN
Associates of Taylor Swift tore into a New York Times opinion piece published over the weekend which openly seemed to suggest that the pop superstar is a closeted queer person. One person close to Swift told CNN of the bizarre piece: “because of her massive success, in this moment there is a Taylor-shaped hole in people’s ethics.” They added, “There seems to be no boundary some journalists won’t cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate it is - all under the protective veil of an ‘opinion piece.’” Swift has in the past denied being a part of the LGBTQ+ community—despite her very public allyship.