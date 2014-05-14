Thousands Evacuate San Diego Wildfires

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Firefighters battled nine wildfires in and around San Diego on Wednesday, forcing at least 23,000 people to evacuate in one city alone as the flames destroyed dozens of homes. Evacuations were also ordered on the Camp Pendleton Marine Base north of San Diego, as well as at a California State University campus in San Marcos. San Diego County proclaimed a local emergency to fight the fires, which are thriving in low humidity, nearly 100-degree temperatures, and dry winds. Officials say the nine fires have burned more than 9,000 acres as of late Wednesday.