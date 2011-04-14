Thousands of Refugees Flood Port City of Misrata

Libya’s Misrata has been filled with migrants desperate to escape the violence, although reports say up to 1,000 people have been killed in this port city since the civil war broke out in February. Around 6,500 migrants have been trapped in Misrata, with little access to food, water, or medical attention. The ships fear leaving the harbor, as forces loyal to leader Col. Muammar Gaddafi have attacked the outgoing vessels. Officials said at least 23 people were killed Thursday and many more wounded when a barrage of 80 rockets hit the dock where ships carrying migrants passed through. One ship, the Ionian Spirit, chartered by international aid organizations, has carried migrants from the rebel capital of Benghazi and has been trapped in Misrata for weeks.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED