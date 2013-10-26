Thousands Protest NSA in Washington

CHEAT SHEET
An anti-NSA rally attracted thousands in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to protest against the organization's domestic and international surveillance. Protesters called for closer scrutiny of the agency and held signs that said things like, "Thank you, Edward Snowden" and "No NSA mass spying." The rally was organized by a coalition of public advocacy groups called Stop Watching Us, which aimed to deliver a petition to Congress on Saturday demanding an end to NSA mass surveillance. The head of the group Free Press, Craig Aaron, said of the protest, "This isn't about right and left—it's about right and wrong."