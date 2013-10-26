CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Thousands Protest NSA in Washington

    thanks, snowden

    Allison Shelley/Getty,Allison Shelley

    An anti-NSA rally attracted thousands in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to protest against the organization's domestic and international surveillance. Protesters called for closer scrutiny of the agency and held signs that said things like, "Thank you, Edward Snowden" and "No NSA mass spying." The rally was organized by a coalition of public advocacy groups called Stop Watching Us, which aimed to deliver a petition to Congress on Saturday demanding an end to NSA mass surveillance. The head of the group Free Press, Craig Aaron, said of the protest, "This isn't about right and left—it's about right and wrong."

    Read it at USA Today