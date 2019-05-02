Three Teens Arrested for Plotting to Build, Detonate Bomb at Long Island High School: Police

Three Long Island 16-year-old students were arrested on Thursday for allegedly conspiring to build a bomb and detonate it at their high school, according to a Suffolk County Police statement. A Connetquot High School administrator contacted authorities after other students notified him they overheard the three male students talking about “building a bomb to detonate at the school” during a bus ride home Wednesday, authorities said. At one student’s home, a copy of the The Anarchist Cookbook was found—which includes instruction on how to make a bomb. The students are now charged with fourth-degree conspiracy and are set to be arraigned in juvenile court Thursday afternoon. According to Newsday, superintendent Lynda Adams wrote in a Thursday afternoon email to students, staff, and parents that the Suffolk County Police cleared the building of any danger.