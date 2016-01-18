Three Americans Are Missing in Iraq

Iraqi security forces are searching for three Americans who have gone missing and may have been kidnapped. According to the Associated Press, an unnamed Iraqi government intelligence official said that the three Americans were kidnapped from their interpreter’s apartment in Baghdad. The Washington Post reports that the apartment the Americans were taken from is a brothel. Agence France-Presse reports that, according to an unnamed Iraqi police colonel, the three Americans were taken to the apartment for “drinking and women.” In a statement, an Iraqi spokesman called the apartment “suspicious.”
The colonel also said that militiamen attacked the apartment, and the Americans were taken “from inside the apartment, not from the street.”
The U.S. embassy confirmed that “several” Americans have gone missing in Iraq. A spokesman for the coalition fighting the so-called Islamic State said the three were civilians.