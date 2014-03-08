Three Arab Nations Ban ‘Noah’

CHEAT SHEET
Citizens in Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates won’t get to see Russell Crowe save the world as Noah in Darren Aronofsky’s newest film. Paramount Pictures confirmed on Saturday that censors in the countries would not release the film, banning it on religious grounds. “The official statement they offered in confirming this news is because ‘it contradicts the teachings of Islam,’” a Paramount representative said. Several other countries are expected to follow suit, including Egypt, Jordan and Kuwait.