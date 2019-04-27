Three Children Injured by Police Gunfire in Oklahoma

Three children were injured Friday when Oklahoma police shot at a robbery suspect who was in the same car with them, according to state investigators. The mother of the three children, Olivia Hill, said her four-year-old daughter was shot in the head, her one-year-old daughter was hit in the face, and her five-year-old has a skull fracture. Another child, two-years-old, was uninjured, according to Hill. Officers were firing at William Devaughn Smith, 21, who is suspected of robbing a restaurant earlier in the month. A spokeswoman for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said gunfire broke out when detectives were trying to approach the suspect, but did not know what prompted the escalation. Police Chief Bob Hundle said his officers took Smith into custody on a warrant for aggravated robbery.