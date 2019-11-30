CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Three Children Reportedly Swept Away in Arizona Floods

    MISSING

    Blake Montgomery

    Mark Makela/Getty

    Authorities are searching for three children after massive floods in Arizona swept away a large vehicle, possibly a motor home, holding nine people late Friday. The Gila County Sheriff's Office had closed the Bar X crossing of the Tonto Creek due to flooding, but as the group tried to make the passage just after 4 p.m. local time, floodwaters took hold. One man and four children escaped the vehicle to an island in the middle of the creek, and one woman made it to shore. Police rescued those six, and other authorities are aiding in the search.

    Read it at 12 News