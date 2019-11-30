Three Children Reportedly Swept Away in Arizona Floods

Read it at 12 News
Authorities are searching for three children after massive floods in Arizona swept away a large vehicle, possibly a motor home, holding nine people late Friday. The Gila County Sheriff's Office had closed the Bar X crossing of the Tonto Creek due to flooding, but as the group tried to make the passage just after 4 p.m. local time, floodwaters took hold. One man and four children escaped the vehicle to an island in the middle of the creek, and one woman made it to shore. Police rescued those six, and other authorities are aiding in the search.