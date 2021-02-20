Three Dead After Shootout at Louisiana Gun Store
CHAOS
Three people are dead after a tumultuous gun battle erupted at a Louisiana gun store on Saturday afternoon, authorities say. It all started after a gunman opened fire on two people inside the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, killing them both, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto told reporters. That’s when “several individuals ended up engaging that original suspect, whether inside the location or out here in the parking lot.” He said authorities were still in the process of “trying to put it all together” at the grisly crime scene, where “multiple shooters” were thought to be involved, including employees and customers of the store. “We have a total of three deceased, including the two inside,” Lopinto said, adding that two other victims were hospitalized in stable condition. The suspect was among the three killed. None have been identified. Details were not immediately available on a motive.