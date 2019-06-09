Three Dead and Duke University Damaged in Massive Weekend Flooding

Widespread flooding over large portions of North Carolina have left three people dead and damaged the lower floors of a Duke University building, according to the Weather Channel. The deaths took place when three people became trapped when their car flipped into a swollen creek near Lincolnton, N.C. “The preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling west on NC 27, hydroplaned and ran off the road, collided with a tree, and overturned in Rockdam Creek,” according to North Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger. Water also entered the student union building at Duke University, causing extensive damage to some of the rooms and causing partial evacuation. On Sunday, the same wet weather system led to flash flooding in Oklahoma City.