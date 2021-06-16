CHEAT SHEET
Three Honolulu Cops Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting of 16-Year-Old
IN THE SECOND DEGREE
Read it at Hawaii News Now
Three Honolulu police officers have been hit with murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap in April. Geoffrey Thom, 42, was charged with second-degree murder; Zackary Ah Nee, 26, and Christopher Fredeluces, 40, were charged with second-degree attempted murder. If convicted, all three would face a mandatory sentence of 20 years in prison and up to life. They are slated to be arraigned June 25. Sykap was shot and killed while unarmed and allegedly at a complete stop in his car. Police claimed he stole the vehicle and was driving it at a barricade when officers opened fire. His family has sued the city of Honolulu and the three officers.