Three More Bill Cosby Accusers Speak Out

Three more women came forward Wednesday to accuse Bill Cosby of sexual abuse, adding to the more than 40 women who allege the comedian sexually assaulted them over several decades. The latest wave of accusations come from a former Mrs. America, a former cocktail server at a jazz club, and a woman introduced to him because she wanted him to help her appear in Playboy magazine, according to lawyer Gloria Allred. “Although it is too late for these three new accusers to take any legal action against Mr. Cosby because of the statute of limitations, these three courageous women want Mr. Cosby to be accountable for what they say was his misconduct toward them,” Allred said.