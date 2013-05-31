Three More Tornadoes Hit Oklahoma

CHEAT SHEET
Oklahoma seriously cannot catch a break. Ten days after a major tornado leveled the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, killing about two dozen people, three more twisters struck the Sooner state. Two others touched down in Arkansas, leaving at least nine people injured from the series of storms. All five of Thursday night’s tornadoes were much less dangerous than the one that swept through Moore. Some roofs were damaged but no building collapses have been reported, and at least two of the nine injuries—all of which occurred in Arkansas—were the result of lightning.