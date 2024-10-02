Three More Women Claim They Had Relationships With RFK Jr. in Past Year

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was facing new claims Thursday that he had affairs with three more women in the last 12 months—days after his alleged FaceTime sex with star reporter Olivia Nuzzi exploded into the open.

The women were all connected to the anti-vax charity which the scion had turned into a springboard for his failed presidential bid, sources told Mediaite.

Representatives for Kennedy, 70, told Mediaite that the story was “untrue,” insisting that “Mr Kennedy has had no romantic relationships with any woman other than his wife since their marriage.” He is married to his third wife, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines, although that relationship was facing claims Wednesday that it would soon end in divorce. A representative for Kennedy did not immediately return requests for comment from the Daily Beast.

The three women began sharing their experiences with Kennedy in a group text message thread, according to the outlet. The three women all know Kennedy from their work with Children’s Health Defense, an anti-vaccine nonprofit Kennedy chaired for years, but has since taken a leave of absence.

They made their claims after the news of the former candidate’s alleged sexting relationship with New York magazine reporter Nuzzi, the sources said.

Kennedy has also—partially—denied the alleged relationship with Nuzzi. “Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece,” his representatives said. Nuzzi’s profile of Kennedy ran in the magazine last November.

Nuzzi has since been placed on leave from her job at New York. She has since accused her ex-fiance, Politico reporter Ryan Lizza, of blackmailing her over the relationship with her former profile subject.

Kennedy has acknowledged having affairs in the past, telling a podcast in 2023, “I am not a church boy. I had a very, very rambunctious youth. I said in my announcement speech that I have so many skeletons in my closet that if, if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world.”

The story was published the same day Page Six reported Kennedy’s wife, actress Cheryl Hines, was considering leaving him due to his embrace of Republican nominee former President Donald Trump.