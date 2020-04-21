Three New York Residents Sue the WHO for ‘Covering Up’ Coronavirus
Wonder who gave them the idea? A group of three New York residents have filed a class-action lawsuit against the World Health Organization, claiming the global agency covered up the coronavirus pandemic. The suit, filed Monday in a federal court in White Plains, also accuses the WHO of gross negligence for its handling and response to the global outbreak. “The WHO mishandled and mismanaged the response to the discovery of the coronavirus and upon information and belief, engaged in a coverup of the COVID-19 pandemic in China,” reads part of the suit. The opinions mirror remarks made by President Donald Trump when he announced that the U.S. would pull its funding for WHO. Chimène Keitner, an international law professor at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco, said the lawsuit will likely be dismissed because U.S. law affords the WHO “functional immunity” from such cases.