Three of Ryan O’Neal’s Four Kids Weren’t Invited to His Funeral, Son Claims
‘DARK TIMES’
Three of Ryan O’Neal’s four children weren’t invited to the actor’s funeral over the weekend, one of his sons told the New York Post. Griffin O’Neal, 59, said he drove from Houston, Texas, to Los Angeles last week but was told the memorial service wouldn’t take place until the weekend after Christmas, only for the ceremony to take place on Saturday. “I wasn’t even invited to send him off,” Griffin said. “I’m the hated son who told the truth. Dark times in this family. Love means never having to say you’re sorry—and Ryan never did, to anyone.” Griffin also claimed that his sister Tatum O’Neal and half-brother Redmond were also both not invited. Patrick O’Neal—Ryan’s son with second wife Leigh Taylor-Young—organized the service which was attended by only around 25 people, according to the Post. Ryan O’Neal died from congestive heart failure at the age of 82 on Dec. 8.