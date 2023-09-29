Three of Trump’s Co-Defendants Lose Bid to Move Racketeering Cases to Federal Court

Read it at The Messenger
A federal judge has rejected efforts made by three of Donald Trump’s co-defendants to have their Georgia racketeering cases moved to federal court, according to court documents released Friday. The three defendants—Cathy Latham, David Shafer, and Shawn Still—were all charged in connection to their alleged efforts to send a scheme of fake electors to Congress. The rejection of their efforts by District Judge Steve Jones makes it official that no defendants will have their cases removed to federal court. Jones ruled that the court ultimately “lacks federal jurisdiction” over each of the cases, which will remain in Georgia.