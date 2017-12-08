Three People Burned in New Fire Near San Diego

Two new wildfires erupted in Southern California on Thursday, leaving three people burned and two firefighters injured. The Lilac Fire, just 45 miles north of San Diego, had consumed 4,100 acres of land as of Thursday night and was continuing to spread at an “extremely rapid rate.” Authorities have not provided details on the condition of those burned in the fire. Fire officials said dozens of structures have been destroyed so far in that fire, which broke out as thousands of firefighters were deployed to contain a spate of other blazes. Firefighters just north of the Lilac Fire had managed to get a smaller fire 10 percent contained late Thursday, with 300 acres burned. Meanwhile, authorities in Ventura County were just beginning to survey the damage of the massive Thomas Fire, which broke out Monday night and was only 10 percent contained on Thursday. With a total of 439 structures completely obliterated and 115,000 acres of land scorched, tens of thousands of residents were ordered out under mandatory evacuation orders.
