Does Three Ships Beauty’s Night Cream Bring Anti-Aging Dreams To Reality?

I’ve long dreamed of cultivating the perfect skincare routine: one that would yield consistent results, deliver Fountain of Youth-like results, and would be reasonably affordable, too. Simple enough, right?

Of course, it’s never that simple. My skin, like a lot of people’s, has evolved and changed through the years, and so have its needs. A simple face wash, toner, and moisturizer worked just fine in my twenties when my skin was youthful, crows feet-free, unblemished and resilient, but now I need more quality products to maintain my aging, sensitive skin, i.e. a daily sunscreen, serums, eye cream, night cream, and more; much, much more.

It certainly can be tough to navigate which skincare products are actually effective, made with quality ingredients, meet your skin’s needs, and are worth the expense, but every once in a while you stumble upon or read about a product that is a true skincare game-changer. One that evens out fine lines, hydrates your skin, combats redness, and instills a lasting balance and clarity. That product, for me, is the Dream Bio-Retinol and Shea Butter Night Cream from Three Ships Beauty—a respected, well-reviewed natural beauty brand that features affordable, effective skincare products.

Three Ships Beauty Dream Bio Retinol Night Cream Made with a plant-based bio-retinol, moisturizing shea butter, protective squalane, and a blend of other natural ingredients, the $35 Dream Bio-Retinol and Shea Butter Night Cream is an affordable, super-moisturizing cream that will revive your anti-aging routine and actually deliver on what it promises. I’ve been using the creamy, hydrating product for about a month now and have noticed my skin is much more moisturized and features less noticeable fine lines. Buy at Three Ships $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

I was a bit nervous to try out the Dream Bio-Retinol and Shea Butter Night Cream at first. As someone who has sensitive skin that doesn’t usually take well to retinol-based products – imagine: blotchy, dry, irritated, red skin – I was excited by the idea of a plant-based retinol that could produce skin-reviving, anti-aging results without sending my skin into a sensitivity tailspin.

This gentle yet rich night cream derives its plant-based retinoids from a flower native to Brazil called the Picão Preto. This skin-soothing ingredient works to treat aging skin, while other active ingredients like the Shorea Butter and Squalane give your skin intense moisture and protects against potential irritants and pollutants.

Every evening, I use one to two pumps of the Dream Bio-Retinol and Shea Butter Night Cream all over my face and neck and let it absorb for a minute or two—believe me, you’ll need at least a minute to let it soak in and absorb. The texture isn’t cakey or greasy; it’s silky and works its dreamy magic all while you sleep. My skin is softer, smoother, and looks so much healthier and refreshed.

Although you can use the Dream Bio-Retinol and Shea Butter Night Cream as a day-and-night moisturizer, Three Ships Beauty recommends using the product at night specifically so the bio-retinol can work uninhibited from things during the day like UVA/UVB rays.

Three Ships Beauty gives recommendations on additional products depending on your skincare needs. Based on their product recommendations for an anti-aging routine, I also use the company’s Dew Drops Mushroom Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C Serum, which not only feels amazing on my skin, but also deeply moisturizes my skin and features 100 times more Vitamin C than oranges. Can’t complain about that!

If you’re looking to revamp your skincare routine or simply add a product that has anti-aging ingredients and will leave your face with a rush of hydration and youthful appeal, you can’t go wrong with the Dream Bio-Retinol and Shea Butter Night Cream. It’s one of the best-kept secrets in the beauty world, but hopefully not for too much longer.

