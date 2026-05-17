Three-Time Trump Voter Unloads on ‘Worst President Ever’

A man who voted for Donald Trump three times has gone from loyal supporter to public defector, using a live TV call to brand the president “the worst” America has ever had.

During Saturday’s edition of C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, a caller from Hawaii, identified only as Thomas, revealed he had backed Donald Trump in all three of his presidential campaigns before reaching his breaking point over the past year.

“It’s hard for me to say this,” Thomas began. “I wanted to believe Trump was the real deal for a long time.”

“I wanted to believe Trump was the real deal for a long time,” said a three-time Trump voter. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The caller said he had doubts due to Trump’s business history, but chose to support him anyway.

“Now I regret my support for him and I should’ve known better,” he said.

Thomas then launched into a blistering assessment of the president, accusing Trump of being “a con man, a liar” who “doesn’t keep his promises.”

“He’s in office all for himself and he doesn’t even try to hide his corruption anymore,” he said.

“He’s the worst president we’ve ever had and he’s the most corrupt president we’ve ever had.”

C-SPAN host Taylor Popielarz shared the interaction on X, including the moment he asked Thomas what had finally pushed him over the edge after voting for Trump in 2016, 2020, and 2024.

C-SPAN host Taylor Popielarz shared the exchange on his X account. X

“It’s been a cumulative process,” Thomas replied, before pointing to the many campaign promises Trump had made, including claims that he would lower prices “on day one.”

Thomas’s frustration is representative of a growing unease among voters who helped return Trump to the White House.

A University of Massachusetts Amherst poll found that 17 percent of Trump’s 2024 voters now express reservations about their vote, up from 8 percent in April 2025.

The same poll found Trump’s overall approval rating had fallen to 33 percent, with most Americans disapproving of his handling of inflation, jobs, immigration, Iran, and the administration’s handling of information related to Jeffrey Epstein.

That unease has also spilled into Trump’s once-loyal orbit.

Megyn Kelly and Marjorie Taylor Greene have publicly broken with Trump on issues ranging from Iran to the Epstein fallout, while Tucker Carlson claimed he will be “tormented” by his support of Trump “for a long time.”

For Thomas, untangling years of loyalty and finding somewhere else to belong proved the hardest bridge to cross.

He said finding others who had gone through the same buyer’s remorse ultimately helped him process his own change of heart, pointing viewers toward LeavingMAGA.org, a community for Trump supporters wrestling with similar doubts.

A new poll found that 17 percent of Trump’s 2024 voters now express reservations about their vote. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

“Being part of this [MAGA] community is a big part of the appeal, I think,” Thomas said.