Three Women Accuse ‘Daisy Jones’ Actor Sebastian Chacon of Sexual Assault

Three women filed a lawsuit in New York this week alleging that actor Sebastian Chacon sexually assaulted them between 2017 and 2022.

Two of the women accused the 30-year-old actor, who has starred in Daisy Jones & The Six and Emergency, of choking them during sex and raping them as they laid unconscious in bed.

The alleged incidents occurred in New York City, Los Angeles, and New Orleans, according to the civil lawsuit, which was filed under the New York Adult Survivors Act. None of the three women were identified by name.

Chacon’s manager, agent, and public relations firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

Two of the women, Jane Does 2 and 3, said they were in a relationship with Chacon, who “love bombed” them early on before manipulating and abusing them throughout their time together, the lawsuit said.

The third woman, Jane Doe 1, was just 16 at the time of her alleged assault and accused Chacon of grooming her as they worked together as actors on the set of the TV show Crash and Burn in 2017. Chacon was 24 at the time.

That woman alleged that Chacon frequently flirted with her, bought her earrings, and even took her on dates—including a trip to the New Museum in Manhattan—when she was still a minor.

Jane Doe 1 said their relationship became physical soon after, with Chacon becoming her first kiss. That escalated into him humping and groping her at his apartment, where he prodded her to let him remove her pants but she’d refused, according to the court documents.

Jane Doe 1 said she eventually had sex with Chacon only after he pushed her to drink alcohol at a fundraising event they attended together. Later that night, Chacon kissed her on the subway, presumably so she’d miss the stop for her parents’ home and instead go back to his apartment, the lawsuit alleges.

She claimed that Chacon performed oral sex on her as she laid silent on the bed, “feeling uncomfortable as well as drowsy and disoriented from the alcohol.” The actor then “forcibly” imposed himself on her without consent or contraception, causing her “excruciating pain” and bleeding, the lawsuit states.

Chacon finally stopped when she told him it “hurt,” according to the lawsuit. She claimed that Chacon didn’t console her after the fact, and she laid awake throughout the night, afraid she’d anger him if she got out of bed.

Jane Doe 1 said her parents were “frantic” the next day, having repeatedly called her and messaged Chacon on Facebook. Already in trouble for not coming home the night before, the woman said she didn’t initially tell her parents about the alleged sexual assault, the lawsuit states.

A year later, Jane Doe 1 was “emaciated, self-harming, and suicidal” to the point that she checked herself into a psychiatric treatment center, according to the documents.

The two other accusers alleged similar trauma, with Jane Doe 3 saying that she attempted suicide last November due to “emotional distress” from the assaults she endured, and Jane Doe 2 stating that she “suffered from panic attacks and suicidal ideation.”

Both Jane Doe 2 and 3 alleged that Chacon had anal sex with them without their consent, at times outright ignoring their verbal pleas against it. Jane Doe 2 claimed that she repeatedly fainted during sex with Chacon, and he would continue having sex with her even after she told him to stop, according to the lawsuit.

The women are seeking a trial by jury, which they hope will award them “compensatory damages for all physical injuries, emotional distress, psychological harm, anxiety, humiliation, physical and emotional pain and suffering, and other harm in an amount to be determined at trial.”