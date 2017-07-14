Three Wounded in Attack at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Three Israelis were injured early Friday after a shooting attack at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, the city’s holiest site. Two of the victims were described as in critical condition, while the third reportedly suffered moderate injuries. No further details were given on the victims, and it wasn’t immediately clear if they were civilians or Israeli policemen. Authorities had earlier said three armed assailants opened fire on police officers guarding the religious site before being killed in an ensuing shootout with security forces. The attack prompted authorities to close down the popular Temple Mount complex and call off Friday prayers for the first time in several years.