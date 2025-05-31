Thrice-Married Trump Has Some Marital Advice for Emmanuel Macron

Never one to shy away from offering his opinion on the topics of the day, President Donald Trump weighed in on the recent viral video that allegedly showed French President Emmanuel Macron being shoved in the face by his wife Brigitte.

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy raised the video with Trump and asked if the president had any advice for the couple, to which Trump laughed and responded, “Make sure the door remains closed.” The slap was caught on camera through an open plane door after the couple arrived in Vietnam.

While Trump admitted that the video was “not good,” he said he had spoken to Macron and “he’s fine, they’re fine.” Trump continued, ”They’re two really good people. I know them very well. And, I don’t know what that was all about, but I know him very well and they’re fine.”

This prompted Elon Musk, the focus of Friday’s presser, to point to his black eye and share, “I’ve got a little shiner here.” He went on to blame his 5-year-old son with Grimes for the injury, telling the media that he was “horsing around” with his son and asked the child to punch him in the face, which he did.

Oddly, after the Macrons’ video went viral earlier this week, the French president attempted to explain away the altercation with the same explanation. He claimed he and his wife were “horsing around,” adding that the media storm the video triggered was “all a bit of nonsense.”

Trump’s comments on the video aren’t the first time the president has weighed in on another couple’s relationship. Famously, in 2012, he tweeted about rumors that Twilight star Kristen Stewart had cheated on her co-star and then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, writing, “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again—just watch. He can do much better!”

Stewart would go on to reference the tweet—along with 10 others Trump posted about her in 2012—in her monologue when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2017, joking, “I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know that the president’s probably watching and, um, I don’t think he likes me that much.”