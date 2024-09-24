T.I. and Tiny Win $71 Million in Toy Lawsuit
CHA-CHING
T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle have been awarded $71 million in their lawsuit against MGA Entertainment over their line of L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls that the couple says ripped off their girl group. The suit, which has gone to trial two times before, alleges that the company’s dolls stole the intellectual property of The OMG Girlz, a now broken-up trio by Tiny in 2009, by taking their name and likeness. According to Rolling Stone, $17.9 million was given in actual damages, and an additional $53.6 million was awarded for punitive damages. “I would have been happy with whatever. They blessed us more than beyond. We wanted to thank the jurors so bad, but we didn’t get the opportunity,” Tiny told the magazine on Monday. T.I. was equally pleased. “We’re just happy we were able to come out on top and fight for creatives and our intellectual property that large corporations seem to think is just public domain and free for all to come and grab and use,” he said.