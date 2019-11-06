DISTURBING
T.I. Goes to the Gynecologist With His Teenage Daughter to Check That Her ‘Hymen Is Still Intact’
In a recent appearance on the podcast Ladies Like Us, rapper T.I. revealed unsettling details about his boundary issues with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris. The “Whatever You Like” singer explained that he accompanies Harris to the gynecologist for annual exams to “check her hymen,” which he believes confirms that she is still a virgin.
“I’m like, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you wouldn’t want me to know? See doc? No problem,’” he said in the interview. “And so then they come and say, ‘Well I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity.’ So I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.”
As if that was not gross enough already, T.I. added, “I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.” Now that poor Deyjah is a freshman in college, hopefully she can appreciate some obviously necessary space from her father, and maybe find a new doctor while she’s there.