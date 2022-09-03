T.I. Vents About His Teenage Son’s Behavior After Arrest

CHEAT SHEET
Rapper T.I. took to Instagram to address his 18-year-old son King’s recent arrest—and it wasn’t to defend him. “His ass is going to prison... if he keeps this s--- up, his ass is going to prison,” he said. The details are not exactly clear, but it appears King was pulled over for a traffic violation and briefly detained—and then posted a defiant video about it on social media. His father said he saw himself in the teen rapper. “I know that energy. I was that energy. I know exactly how it’s going to turn out,” he said. “King is a good kid chasing after the wrong s---. I trust in God to deal with it the way he sees fit.”