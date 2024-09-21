Tia Mowry Reveals Shock Rift With Twin Tamera Mowry-Housley
FAMILY FEUD
Tia Mowry claimed that she and her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley had a falling out in a trailer for her upcoming WeTV docuseries where she discussed her divorce. “It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her, but that’s just not where we are right now,” Tia, 46, says in the clip from Tia Mowry: My Next Act shared to X on Friday. The child star’s comment came as she discussed her split from Cory Hardrict in 2023. Tia and Hardrict co-parent son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6. “Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce,” she said in the trailer. Tia did not elaborate on the rift with her sibling nor is it known when the relationship turned sour, but she did celebrate her and her twin’s joint birthday earlier this year. Tamera, however, has yet to address the situation in any capacity. The sisters, who rose to fame in the 90s, starred alongside each other in the popular sitcom Sister, Sister, various Disney Channel projects, and the reality show Tia & Tamera.