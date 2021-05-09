Fort Bragg Soldier Charged in Fatal Shooting of Fellow Soldier
‘TRAGIC, SENSELESS LOSS’
An active-duty Fort Bragg soldier has been charged in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Kelia Horton, a fellow soldier who was found shot outside of a Fayetteville house earlier this week, the Virginian Pilot reports. Police arrested 26-year-old Tiara Nicole Vinson and have charged her with first-degree murder and shooting a firearm into occupied property in connection with the killing. She is being held at Cumberland County jail without bail, according to The Fayetteville Observer. Horton and Vinson were both soldiers who were stationed at Fort Bragg, according to Joseph Buccino, a military spokesman. Horton had been a soldier since 2017 and Vinson since 2014, officials say.
After Horton’s death on Friday, Buccino released a statement on behalf of the military. “Our priority has been supporting Kelia Horton’s family and friends. That focus continues. This is a tragic, senseless loss and a terrible moment, particularly for those here who knew Kelia,” the statement reads.