‘Ticked Off’ Comedian’s Rant Goes Viral: $1,200 Stimulus Checks Aren’t ‘Doing Shit’
Comedian Vic Dibitetto is “ticked off” and has a message for the government: The $1,200 stimulus checks designed to help Americans struggling during the coronavirus outbreak aren’t nearly enough. “It’s our fucking money, not yours, it’s ours. We pay that in taxes for everything we do every fuckin’ day,” Dibitetto yells in his thick New York accent in a YouTube video that quickly went viral. “Maybe $1,200 covers the mortgage, but what about all the other costs that we have each month? This isn’t doing shit for the normal working family. You wanna help? Here’s one idea. Tell the fuckin’ banks and mortgage companies to stop all mortgage payments at this time. And don’t give me that three-month furlough bullshit.” The internet personality and actor, best known for his YouTube videos, called on banks and mortgage companies to switch around the timeline for the mortgage payments owed during the months workers are furloughed so they don’t have to pay them all at once when they return to work.
“Just add the three fuckin’ months of the furlough to the back end of the loan!” he said. “Someone who lost their job because you said to stay at home doesn’t pay the mortgage for three months, but in the fourth month they have to not only pay the month that’s due but also the three months they owed before it was furloughed? How the fuck does that help, you greedy cocksuckers?!”