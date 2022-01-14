CHEAT SHEET
Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Falling Asleep at Wheel
Actress Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Peachtree City, Georgia, on Friday after she allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. Police sources told TMZ that they responded to a phone call around 4 a.m. alerting them to a sleeping driver. They matched the description of the vehicle to Haddish’s once they witnessed her pull into a neighborhood. Haddish was arrested upon being stopped, and police believe she was under the influence of marijuana. She was charged with driving under the influence and improper stopping on the roadway. Her $1,666 bond was posted around 6:30 a.m. The event follows the recent deaths of the actress’ grandmother, dog, and close friends Bob Saget and producer Carl Craig.