Tiffany Haddish Says She Is Going to Get Help After DUI Arrest
‘NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN’
Tiffany Haddish is vowing to “get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries” after her second DUI arrest in less than two years. The comedian and actress, 43, was found dozed off behind the wheel of her car in the middle of the street early Friday morning in Beverly Hills, arrested, and released a few hours later. Haddish told ET her Tesla had parked itself and ended up blocking part of the street after she fell asleep. She praised the Beverly Hills Police Department’s professionalism during her arrest. Haddish’s first DUI citation came in January 2022 in Atlanta and also came after she was seen asleep behind the wheel with her car stopped on the road.