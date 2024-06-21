Tiffany Haddish Shocks ‘Today’ Hosts With Explicit ‘Self Love’ Details

Tiffany Haddish turned up the heat on hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager this week on Today With Hoda & Jenna, when she opened up about masturbating and dragged Kotb into it: “Hoda, don’t sit there and act like you ain’t ever took care of yourself,” she said as the two hosts keeled over from laughter.

Haddish was on the show Friday to promote her new single “Woman Up,” which the hosts billed an “empowerment anthem.” In an earlier sit-down on Today, Haddish said that the song was inspired by someone she used to date—after which Kotb asked if it was rapper Common, who Haddish was romantically linked to from 2020 to 2021.

Haddish replied, “No, Why do you keep—do you want to date Common, girl? You’ve got a chance, you make enough money!” which had them both cracking up, and also set the stage for Haddish to poke more fun at Kotb later on.

Later on, Haddish played a game of “All Rise With Tiffany,” on the show where the hosts asked the Girls Trip actress her opinion on some of the headlines of the day. One topic was a New York Post article that said having sex regularly could give you better skin. Haddish has been candid about being celibate in the past, but shared a bit more on the topic.

“I haven’t had sex since October—with anybody,” she said, “but with myself it’s so much better.” As Kotb laughed and tried to change the subject, Haddish called her out. “Hoda, don’t sit there and act like you ain’t ever took care of yourself. It’s called self love, Hoda! It’s self love.”

Kotb and Bush-Hager could hardly contain themselves from laughter (or embarrassment) at the conversation’s turn, but Haddish shared even more details of her private moments as the hosts turned red: “[Masturbating] doesn’t take up that much time,” she said, “It’s bing, bing, bang, bang. I always give myself ice cream and stuff. I’m nice to me.”