$2 Million Lottery Winner Allegedly Killed by Husband in Double Murder-Suicide
A woman who won more than $2 million in the California lottery less than a year ago was allegedly killed by her new husband, who also fatally shot her 1-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself. Tiffani Hill, her daughter, Leanne, and husband, John Donato, were all found dead in their home in Calera, Oklahoma, last Friday. Police said it was a double murder-suicide, and Hill’s family has said she was a victim of domestic violence. Hill moved to Oklahoma after winning big in the California lottery and marrying Donato. “Could that have sparked that argument? We’ll never have any way of knowing,” asked Theresa McGehee, an attorney who’s represented the Hill family in the past. “But I do know there were times it caused conflict between them.”