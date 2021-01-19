Tiffany Trump Announces Engagement on Final Day of Her Dad’s Presidency

CHEAT SHEET
Tiffany Trump took the occasion of her father’s final day in office to announce her engagement to fiancé Michael Boulos. Trump shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” Trump wrote below a photo of the couple posing outside the White House. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!” President Trump and his family will not be attending the Inauguration Day festivities on Wednesday. Instead, Trump will hold a farewell event at Andrews Air Force base in the morning and fly out to Florida afterwards.