Tiffany Trump: ‘Thank You God for Keeping My Father Alive’
‘NEVER THE ANSWER’
After the apparent assassination attempt at Donald Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally, Tiffany Trump said “political violence” was “never the answer.” In a message of support for her father on X, Tiffany wrote: “The outpouring of love and support for my dad is deeply appreciated. Thank you God for keeping my father alive. Political violence is never the answer. God bless the secret service and law enforcement who fearlessly intervened. Please include the families of the victims in your prayers. As you saw today, my father is a fighter and he will continue to fight for you and the USA.” Two people, including the alleged shooter, died in the incident, with two other attendees critically injured. Trump himself said a bullet had grazed his ear. Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric also posted messages of support for their father, with Ivanka saying she was “praying” for America.