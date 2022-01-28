Woman Accused of Setting Deadly Vegas Fire After Boyfriend Accused Her of Cheating
UP IN FLAMES
A Wednesday trailer fire that killed one in Las Vegas allegedly began with a domestic squabble over cheating allegations. When firefighters arrived at the scene, authorities say that a trailer had gone up in flames, people were fighting outside, and a woman—who ultimately died—had burns to over 90 per cent of her body. Tiffany Willis, who has been charged with murder, and her partner Arnold Copeland were staying at the trailer as guests of the homeowners, according to an arrest report. On the day of the fire, Copeland learned that Willis had been cheating on him with a man named Keshaun Wynton and broke up with her, the report says. An upset Willis then allegedly told Wynton and a woman named Jane Marie Kachelmeyer, who were lying on a mattress on the patio, “I’m gonna set it on fire.” She was overheard asking someone for a lighter before returning and setting the mattress on fire, the arrest report says. Kachelmeyer later died. Once in custody, Willis allegedly told authorities she hadn’t planned to hurt anyone, but wanted to scare Wynton due to “on and off again relationship issues.”