‘Tiger King’ Star ‘Doc’ Antle Sentenced, Banned for Wildlife Trafficking
NO MORE
A former star from Netflix’s Tiger King has been banned from owning, trading, or donating exotic animals in Virginia for five years. The Virginia Attorney General’s Office told ABC 33/40 that Bhagavan “Doc” Antle had been handed a two-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, and a $10,000 fine after being convicted of four felony counts related to wildlife trafficking. He was blamed for illegally buying endangered lion cubs in Frederick County, Virginia, and transporting them to his zoo in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals made a statement after the sentencing, saying, “Antle escaped a prison sentence this time, but he’s still facing multiple federal charges for alleged money laundering and alleged wildlife trafficking of animals, including endangered cheetahs and a chimpanzee… PETA is calling on federal authorities to terminate the licenses that keep his sleazy roadside zoo operating.”